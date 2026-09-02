I've been a longtime admirer of Jersey's own John Basilone. It's hard to find a more compelling story, or a more noble Marine, in this state's entire history. So when I heard there's now a beer made in his honor, brewed with noble hops of all things, that felt almost too fitting to be a coincidence.

Basilone was a Raritan native who became a national hero for his actions during the Battle of Guadalcanal in World War II, earning the Medal of Honor for single-handedly holding a critical position against overwhelming Japanese forces. He didn't have to go back into combat after that. He volunteered anyway, and was killed in action at Iwo Jima, where he was posthumously awarded the Navy Cross. That's not just a war record. That's a life defined entirely by choosing duty over safety, over and over, until it cost him everything.

The beer, and what it's actually for

According to reporting from MyCentralJersey.com, Basilone Beer, a premium American lager made with barley malt, noble hops, lager yeast, and water from the Sierra, at 4.6% ABV, debuts September 20 at the annual John Basilone Parade in Raritan Borough. It'll be sold at Liquor Barn, Boro Liquors, Super Saver, and Liquor Saver around Raritan and Somerville, and on tap at Uncle Vinnie's Clam Bar, Usual Suspects, and Mannion's Pub. A portion of every sale benefits the Basilone Memorial Foundation and Task Force Garrison, a nonprofit supporting veterans and their families.

Kim Van Note, Basilone's niece and the foundation's executive director, told MyCentralJersey.com: "My uncle's story represents courage, humility, service and sacrifice, and those values remain just as important today as they were more than 80 years ago." Battle Born Beer's Ken Foster, a Marine veteran himself, called putting this beer on shelves in Basilone's own hometown, with every sale supporting the veterans coming up behind him, "one of the greatest honors of my career."

Where I first learned his name

I first heard about John Basilone listening to Jim Gearhart on this station, back in the day, and I've kept learning and kept admiring him ever since, especially as Bill Spadea has continued paying tribute to this genuinely great, brave New Jerseyan on the air. That's the kind of story that's supposed to get passed down, and it clearly has been, right here on this dial, for a very long time.

I'm planning a trip to Uncle Vinnie's Clam Bar in Raritan soon to raise one myself. Maybe a little of the Sergeant's nobility rubs off on everyone who does.

Thank you for your service, John Basilone.