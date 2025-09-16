If you live in New Jersey and don't know the name John Basilone, you should.

He is the only enlisted U.S. Marine to have been awarded the Medal of Honor and the Navy Cross. He was credited with tremendous acts of heroism during the Battle of Guadalcanal in October 1942, fighting the enemy without a break, and without food or water for three solid days.

This was a tough, courageous, focused young man. This alone puts him in the hero's category, but there's more.

John Basilone’s heroic legacy in World War II

After returning home to New Jersey from the Pacific theater, he was awarded the nation's highest military honor and then sent on the road to help the U.S. government sell war bonds to help finance the war. But John wasn't a salesman; he wasn't a man who craved hero status or even publicity.

He wanted to return to the action to be with "his boys."

And that's what he did, and in January 1945 he was there for the invasion of Iwo Jima. After courageously helping American forces push forward, he was killed by enemy gunfire and a true legend was born.

Why New Jersey remembers Basilone today

Basilone is the only enlisted U.S. Marine to have been awarded the Medal of Honor and then killed in action. He embodied what heroes are made of.

He represents a generation of tough men who sacrifice it all to fight tyranny and stand up for America.

His niece, Kim Van-Note, co-founded the Basilone Memorial Foundation in 2017 to keep his memory alive. Every year, we discuss the parade and memorial Mass and 5k run to help the cause.

Basilone Memorial Parade and 5K in New Jersey

In a nation bereft of true heroes, it's critical that we celebrate the life and honor the courage and sacrifice of a man who literally gave his life for his fellow warriors and a generation of Americans.

If you are a veteran or a parent who wants to expose your kids to a truly meaningful event honoring patriotism, sacrifice and a sense of duty and courage, join us. There's a 5k and walk on Saturday, Sept. 20 and a memorial Mass at 10:30 a.m., Sunday, followed by the parade at 1 p.m.

Learn more here.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

