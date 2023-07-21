Man arrested in Texas in sexual assaults of 2 NJ girls

🚨 Cops say Janakiraman Somasundaram sexually assaulted 2 girls in Somerset County

🚨 He had since moved to Texas

RARITAN BOROUGH — A man was charged and arrested at his Texas home on charges he sexually assaulted two girls on different occasions in New Jersey.

Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald said the family member of a 12-year-old reported to the Prosecutor’s Office Sex Crimes/Child Abuse Unit had been assaulted by Janakiraman Somasundaram, 41, on three occasions when she was between the ages of 8 and 11. Somasundaram was known to her family.

The investigation found a 15-year-old girl had sexual contact with Somasundaram on two occasions in the past year in Raritan Borough. Somasundaram had since relocated to Texas.

Somasundaram was arrested on July 5 by Celina Police Department officers without incident. He waived extradition and was brought to the Somerset County Jail Tuesday.

Somasundaram is charged with three counts of 2nd degree sexual assault by sexual contact, two counts of 3rd degree endangering the welfare of a minor and one count of 4th degree criminal sexual contact.

