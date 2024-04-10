What was that? Another hefty aftershock rocks New Jersey

😲 Aftershock felt in Somerset County

😲 New Jersey has experienced 47 aftershocks

😲 Most are too small to notice

BEDMINSTER — Did you feel that shaking in New Jersey Tuesday morning?

According to the United States Geological Survey, it was another aftershock.

New Jersey has experienced nearly four dozen aftershocks since Friday's 4.6 magnitude quake. Most have been too small to feel.

But at 10:22 a.m. Tuesday, there was a bigger aftershock originating from Somerset County.

The 2.6 magnitude aftershock had its epicenter around 5 km southwest of Gladstone, putting it near Bedminster.

Aftershock on Tuesday in Somerset County (USGS/Canva)

There have been 47 aftershocks in New Jersey, according to the USGS.

When and where have these aftershocks been happening? See the full list below. 👇

Monday, April 8

🚨 10:11 p.m. M 1.4 - 4 km NE of Whitehouse Station

🚨 6:38 p.m. M 1.5 - 5 km NNE of Whitehouse Station

🚨 2:51 a.m. M 1.3 - 4 km W of Bedminster

Sunday, April 7

🚨 3:42 p.m. M 1.3 - 4 km W of Bedminster

🚨 6:07 a.m. M 1.6 - 6 km NNE of Whitehouse Station

🚨 4:08 a.m. M 1.5 - 7 km WSW of Gladstone

🚨 1:21 a.m. M 1.4 - 5 km NNE of Whitehouse Station

Saturday, April 6

🚨 7:31 p.m. M 1.3 - 6 km E of Califon

🚨 11:35 a.m. M 2.2 - 5 km NE of Whitehouse Station

🚨 9:53 a.m. M 1.7 - 6 km NNE of Whitehouse Station

🚨 3:40 a.m. M 1.7 - 5 km NNE of Whitehouse Station

🚨 1:45 a.m. M 1.7 - 6 km NE of Whitehouse Station

Friday, April 5

🚨 8:51 p.m. M 1.5 - 5 km WSW of Gladstone

🚨 8:39 p.m. M 1.8 - 4 km W of Bedminster

🚨 7:39 p.m. M 1.5 - 5 km NE of Whitehouse Station

🚨 7:10 p.m. M 1.8 - 6 km W of Bedminster

🚨 6:16 p.m. M 1.9 - 5 km WSW of Bedminster

🚨 5:39 p.m. M 3.8 - 7 km SW of Gladstone

🚨 4:21 p.m. M 1.8 - 5 km NNE of Whitehouse Station

🚨 4:13 p.m. M 2.0 - 6 km NNE of Whitehouse Station

🚨 3:58 p.m. M 1.8 - 7 km NNE of Whitehouse Station

🚨 2:40 p.m. M 1.8 - 6 km ESE of Califon

🚨 1:32 p.m. M 2.2 - 2 km NE of Whitehouse Station

🚨 1:21 p.m. M 1.9 - 6 km E of Califon

🚨 1:18 p.m. M 2.0 - 5 km SSW of Chester

🚨 1:14 p.m. M 2.0 - 4 km S of Chester

🚨 12:49 p.m. M 1.8 - 6 km NNE of Whitehouse Station

🚨 12:31 p.m. M 1.8 - 7 km W of Bedminster

🚨 11:49 a.m. M 2.0 - 5 km SSE of Long Valley

🚨 11:37 a.m. M 1.8 - 6 km ESE of Califon

🚨 11:33 a.m. M 1.9 - 4 km ESE of Califon

🚨 11:27 a.m. M 1.9 - 6 km NNE of Whitehouse Station

🚨 11:20 a.m. M 2.0 - 6 km NNE of Whitehouse Station

🚨 11:09 a.m. M 1.9 - 7 km N of Whitehouse Station

🚨 10:29 a.m. M 2.6 - 7 km WSW of Gladstone

🚨 Earthquake: 10:23 a.m. M 4.8 - 2024 Whitehouse Station

