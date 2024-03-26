Fire official dies after responding to crash in South Bound Brook, NJ

🔥 Deputy Fire Chief Craig Konkle had a medical emergency after working a crash

🔥 He had been with the department since 2013

🔥 His wife is South Bound Brook Borough Council President Beth Konkle

SOUTH BOUND BROOK — Deputy Fire Chief Craig Konkle died after responding to a crash early Saturday morning.

The 54-year-old, whose wife is president of the Borough Council, suffered a “sudden acute medical emergency" while in the line of duty, according to a statement from the borough. He was part of the response to an overturned vehicle on Barber Boulevard around 5:20 a.m.

His wife is president of the Borough Council and they have two children.

Konkle had served the department since 2013 and received a valor award from the Somerset County 200 Club in 2017 in recognition of an ice rescue on the Delaware & Raritan Canal.

South Bound Brook Deputy Chief Craig Konkle South Bound Brook Deputy Chief Craig Konkle (South Bound Fire Department) loading...

Funeral is Saturday

The department in its post did not disclose the nature of the medical emergency.

Konkle's funeral is scheduled for Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Hagan - Chamberlain Funeral Home in Bound Brook. A viewing takes place Friday from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Solar eclipse mania! What NJ sungazers need to know for April 8, 2024 Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

Battleship New Jersey is towed for maintenance The USS New Jersey left its dock in Camden on its way to the Philadelphia Navy Yard for extensive maintenance work on March 21, 2024. The vessel, guided by tugboats, will first head to the Paulsboro Marine Terminal, where it will be balanced to prepare for dry docking.

Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander