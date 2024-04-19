Couple busted for allegedly stealing $45K in jewelry from NJ seniors

💠 Married New Jersey couple busted for theft

BRIDGEWATER – A married couple has been accused of stealing and selling about $45,000 in jewelry from residents of a senior living facility within the township, Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald announced.

Ana Rios, 40, and Ezequiel Rios, 43, both of Piscataway, were arrested on April 8.

Ana Rios was charged with third-degree counts of theft and conspiracy to commit theft.

Ezequiel Rios was charged with third-degree counts of receiving stolen property and conspiracy to commit theft.

💠 Jewelry stolen from Bridgewater seniors

In January, detectives with the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Burglary Unit began to investigate jewelry being sold locally for cash.

Along with Bridgewater police, they found that at least two items sold had been reported stolen by residents, in August 2023 and in February.

Detectives then talked to more victims at the same facility who had jewelry stolen, though many had not reported it to police.

Between May 2023 and February, prosecutors said Ana Rios worked at the senior living complex as a housekeeper when she allegedly stole jewelry and handed it over to her husband.

Ezequiel Rios allegedly then sold the items for cash.

Both of the Rios' were released, pending their respective court hearings.

Anyone with information relating to the thefts was urged to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office Burglary Unit at 908-231-7100 or the Bridgewater Township Police Department at 908-722-4111 or via the STOPit app.

Information can also be provided anonymously through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477).

