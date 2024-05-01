🚌 The NJ Transit bus rear-ended a stopped vehicle in Woodbridge

🚌 16 passengers were on board

🚌 Seven people on the bus including two children were injured

WOODBRIDGE — An NJ Transit bus went off the road and into a culvert late Tuesday afternoon, injuring most of the passengers on board.

The 48 Line bus heading from Perth Amboy to Elizabeth rear-ended a stopped Accura sedan on Port Reading Avenue at East Tappan Street in the Port Reading section of Woodbridge around 4:40 p.m., according to Woodbridge police Sgt. Phil Agosta.

The Accura rear-ended a Ford transit van while the bus veered down an embankment and into the culvert.

News 12 New Jersey video shows several broken windows on the bus.

Minor injuries

Seven of the 16 passengers, including two children, suffered minor injuries. They were taken to JFK University Medical in Edison, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Rahway and the Perth Amboy Medical Center. The drivers of the other vehicles were not injured.

The Middlesex County Hazardous Material team also responded to the crash after the bus was pulled from the culvert and found nothing had leaked. Agosta said the culvert is a tidal waterway.

No summons have been issued and the crash remains under investigation.

