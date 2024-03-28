NJ man accused of trying to kill person after fight, causing serious injury

NJ man accused of trying to kill person after fight, causing serious injury

Thomas Carter (Somerset County Prosecutor's Office)

🚨 NJ man accused of trying to kill someone

🚨 Hospital security contacts police

🚨 Arrest made within days

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP (Somerset) — A call to local police by hospital security led to the arrest of a 61-year-old Middlesex County man accused of trying to kill a person.

Thomas Carter, of Highland Park, has been charged with attempted murder.

On Sunday just after 8 p.m., Franklin Township Police were contacted by security personnel at a trauma center.

Area of stabbing in Franklin Township (Google Maps)
loading...

They told officers that a New Brunswick resident had undergone emergency surgery for a potentially life-threatening stab wound.

After the surgery, the person was interviewed by police detectives and the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit. The victim told police about an argument in the area of Hamilton Street before the stabbing.

Carter was arrested on Tuesday.

He is also charged with third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

[carbongallery id="6377d09e3162d4475968708"]

LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving to most

Stacker analyzed the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey data to determine the three most popular destinations for people moving out of each state.

Gallery Credit: Amanda Silvestri

a

How much does the average NJ home cost? Median prices by county

Everything is costing more these days — and housing is certainly no exception in New Jersey.

Data for 2023 from January through May, compiled by New Jersey Realtors, shows that homes hit the market and sell in two months or less, on average.

Median prices for single-family homes have reached $500,000 and above in nine counties.

Most counties have seen houses go for more than the list price this year, while the rest have been very close to asking — on average.

Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Filed Under: Crime, Franklin (Somerset), Highland Park, Middlesex County, New Brunswick, Somerset County
Categories: New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM