NJ man accused of trying to kill person after fight, causing serious injury

🚨 NJ man accused of trying to kill someone

🚨 Hospital security contacts police

🚨 Arrest made within days

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP (Somerset) — A call to local police by hospital security led to the arrest of a 61-year-old Middlesex County man accused of trying to kill a person.

Thomas Carter, of Highland Park, has been charged with attempted murder.

On Sunday just after 8 p.m., Franklin Township Police were contacted by security personnel at a trauma center.

Area of stabbing in Franklin Township (Google Maps) Area of stabbing in Franklin Township (Google Maps) loading...

They told officers that a New Brunswick resident had undergone emergency surgery for a potentially life-threatening stab wound.

After the surgery, the person was interviewed by police detectives and the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit. The victim told police about an argument in the area of Hamilton Street before the stabbing.

Carter was arrested on Tuesday.

He is also charged with third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

[carbongallery id="6377d09e3162d4475968708"]

LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving to most Stacker analyzed the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey data to determine the three most popular destinations for people moving out of each state. Gallery Credit: Amanda Silvestri

a