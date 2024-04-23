200 jobs available at NJ ShopRite opening in May

SOUTH PLAINFIELD — A supermarket that's still under construction is looking to hire talented teams before opening this spring.

The new ShopRite of Hadley Commons is running a hiring center six days a week. Interested locals can also apply online.

According to ShopRite, the location expects to hire an additional 200 full-time and part-time employees ahead of the store's anticipated opening in May.

Positions include: cashiers, clerks, bookkeeper, cake decorator, manager, and more. According to ShopRite, the jobs offer flexible hours.

The store will eventually open in the Hadley Commons Plaza. You can find the store hiring center in the same shopping plaza. The hiring center is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday for individuals who'd like to fill out an application.

Applications can be filed online using this website.

ShopRite has more than 270 locations throughout New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware, and Maryland.

March 17 was the opening date for another ShopRite in Middlesex County. The Old Bridge location is open 24 hours a day.

