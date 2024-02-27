NJ is top of the crop at producing these 12 healthy foods

The Garden State never fails to impress.

Farmers in the state are producing so much bok choy, a Chinese cabbage, that New Jersey ranks among the top 10 producing states nationwide.

In fact, there are several crops for which New Jersey ranks among the top producers in the country.

You can probably already guess that we're among the major players for healthy foods like blueberries and cranberries. But the list is much longer than that.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture keeps track of which crops are growing where, and how much activity is happening in each state.

New Jersey's crops aren't only on shelves within the state's borders. Jersey Fresh items also go to states all along the Eastern seaboard, as well as into the Midwest and into Canada, according to the New Jersey Department of Agriculture.

According to a 2022 census, New Jersey is home to nearly 10,000 farms.

NJ is a top producer of these crops New Jersey ranks in the top 10 in the nation for production of several crops. Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Here's how NJ prices have changed: Now, 10, 20 years ago From food items to popular clothing to entertainment outings — here's a roundup of what things cost in 2023, as compared to estimates from 2013 and 2003. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt