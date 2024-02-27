NJ is top of the crop at producing these 12 healthy foods
The Garden State never fails to impress.
Farmers in the state are producing so much bok choy, a Chinese cabbage, that New Jersey ranks among the top 10 producing states nationwide.
In fact, there are several crops for which New Jersey ranks among the top producers in the country.
You can probably already guess that we're among the major players for healthy foods like blueberries and cranberries. But the list is much longer than that.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture keeps track of which crops are growing where, and how much activity is happening in each state.
New Jersey's crops aren't only on shelves within the state's borders. Jersey Fresh items also go to states all along the Eastern seaboard, as well as into the Midwest and into Canada, according to the New Jersey Department of Agriculture.
According to a 2022 census, New Jersey is home to nearly 10,000 farms.
NJ is a top producer of these crops
Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
Here's how NJ prices have changed: Now, 10, 20 years ago
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
America's new #1 supermarket has 21 locations in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant