Police respond after boys bring loaded gun to NJ adventure park
🔺 Gun fired at NJ indoor trampoline park
🔺 Two NJ minors had loaded firearm, cops say
🔺 No injuries reported
SOUTH HACKENSACK — Crisis was narrowly averted as two boys brought a loaded gun to an indoor trampoline park — where the weapon discharged, according to reports.
South Hackensack police said on Sunday around 6:30 p.m., a 15-year-old and a 12-year-old brought the firearm into a photo booth, when the gun fired, News 12 reported.
A bullet struck a steel plate and no one was reported hurt, police said as cited in a Patch report.
Read More: NJ college cancels drag queen event
It was the latest law enforcement response to the local Urban Air Trampoline & Adventure Park, after two large fights involving minors in recent days, the Daily Voice reported.
Both boys were initially being held at the juvenile detention center in Teterboro, according to the same reports.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
Worst 30 public schools in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman
The 15 best places to live in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5
LOOK: Best counties to retire to in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Stacker