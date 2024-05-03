Rutgers issues ultimatum to protestors — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Friday:

NEW BRUNSWICK — The pro-Palestine protest that lasted four days at Rutgers-New Brunswick ended Thursday afternoon after the university gave protesters a 4 p.m. deadline to pack up their tents and leave.

The encampment on Voorhees Mall along College Avenue remained peaceful since it was established on Monday afternoon by the group Students for Justice in Palestine. According to live coverage by News 12 New Jersey, Rutgers police were standing but not making a move on the crowd as 4 p.m. came and went.

The start of final exams at Rutgers University's New Brunswick campus were postponed Thursday morning because of a rally intended to cancel all the finals.

Organizers of the encampment on Voorhees Mall on College Avenue called for a rally Thursday at 7 a.m.

NEWARK — Three people were stabbed by a man inside a McDonald's early Wednesday evening.

Public Safety Director Fritz Frage said two women and a man were injured around 6:40 p.m. after an "altercation" inside the restaurant on the southbound side of Route 21 (McCarter Highway).

The victims were taken to University Hospital in Newark. Each was reportedly in stable condition as of Wednesday night, according to Frage.

Produce marked with "Jersey Fresh" was grown right here in the Garden State.

Spring/summer is a big time of year for Jersey-born fruits and vegetables to hit grocery stores and farm markets. But these items work on a schedule, and they're only around for a certain amount of time.

Below is a rundown of the Jersey Fresh "seasonality chart" for 2024. Different varieties of the same food may be ready during different times of the year.

Fans planning on seeing some big music acts live at MetLife Stadium in May and June will be able to take a mass transit ride right to the venue.

NJ Transit says that its BetMGM Meadowlands Rail Line will be running between Secaucus Junction and MetLife for the upcoming Morgan Wallen, Rolling Stones, and George Strait/Chris Stapleton concerts.

The line will also be running after the shows, to get riders back to Secaucus.

