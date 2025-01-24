Newark, NJ, business raided by ICE as Trump’s immigration crackdown begins — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Friday:

Canva/Townsquare Media illustration Canva/Townsquare Media illustration loading...

Employers have begun sending out 2024 W-2 wage statements, but the IRS and New Jersey are not yet accepting tax returns.

Here are the key dates to know and where to find free help preparing and filing your 2024 returns

NJ man posed as Amazon driver to steal items (Google Maps, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) (Google Maps, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

MONROE (Middlesex) — A North Jersey man has been busted for what police called an “elaborate Amazon delivery scam,” in which he posed as a worker to steal $200,000 in packages.

Aneury Castillo-Blanco, of Passaic, was arrested by Monroe police on Thursday after a months-long investigation.

Investigators said the 34-year-old used fake identification and disguises, taking packages from an Amazon fulfillment center and operating several fake Amazon delivery routes.

Belleville mayor Michael Melham, Drone over Mount Laurel 12/5/24, President Donald Trump Belleville mayor Michael Melham (News Nation via YouTube), drone over Mount Laurel 12/5/24, President Donald Trump (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) loading...

One New Jersey mayor who has been outspoken about drones flying over New Jersey said the lack of a promised report from President Donald Trump is probably a good sign.

During a meeting with Republican governors at the Mar-a-Lago golf resort in Florida before taking office, Trump promised to release a report about whatever has been flying over New Jersey since November.

“I would like to find out what it is and tell the people,” Trump said. He directed Chief of Staff Susie Wiles to find out “immediately.” As of Thursday morning, no report had been released.

⬛ Trump's immigration crackdown comes to NJ - Newark Business raided

Google Maps/U.S. Department of Homeland Security/Townsquare Media illustration Google Maps/U.S. Department of Homeland Security/Townsquare Media illustration loading...

Just days after signing an executive order expanding where and when immigration agents can conduct raids, a seafood business in Newark was the target of an 'enforcement action."

There was universal outrage among New Jersey Democrats, including Newark Mayor Ras Baraka.

Baraka claimed one of the detainees as "a U.S. Military Veteran who suffered the indignity of having his military documentation questioned."

The mayor also claimed ICE agents did not produce a warrant in violation of the 4th Amendment.

ICE acknowledged the incident in a statement to New Jersey 101.5. "U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement may encounter U.S. citizens while conducting field work," the statement said, "and may request identification to establish an individual’s identity as was the case during a targeted enforcement operation at a worksite today in Newark.”

The owner of the business, Ocean Seafood Depot told ABC 7 Eyewitness News that agents came to his business looking for documentation about three workers who were then taken into custody when they couldn’t provide it.

AP Photos/Townsquare Media illustration AP Photos/Townsquare Media illustration loading...

President Donald Trump's aggressive pursuit of immigration reforms could bring a spectacular clash with New Jersey officials, including Gov. Phil Murphy.

The latest directive from the U.S. Justice Department takes aim at so-called "sanctuary cities and states."

A memo, obtained by the Associated Press, orders federal prosecutors to investigate state or local officials who they believe are interfering with the Trump administration's crackdown on immigration.

The memo warns that government officials could face criminal charges if they do not cooperate with immigration enforcement actions.

NJ towns that flipped for Trump in 2024 In the 2024 presidential election in New Jersey, Donald Trump won 61 municipalities he had lost to Joe Biden four years earlier. Those flipped municipalities are listed below by county and show the percentage point difference between Trump and Harris and between Biden and Trump.

Click here to see how every town in New Jersey voted. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey's Most Dangerous Gangs and Mobsters New Jersey has a reputation for its famous and infamous gangs and mobsters. Some are still striking fear into communities throughout the state. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman

FBI's Top 5 Most Wanted violent fugitives in NJ The FBI currently lists more than two dozen fugitives with ties to New Jersey on their ‘most wanted list.’ These are the five most violent and dangerous suspects. Gallery Credit: Eric Scott

loading...

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the longest running news program in New Jersey. Eric Scott began hosting the program in 1991.

It airs live on New Jersey 101.5 each weekday morning from 5:30 - 6 a.m.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the winner of the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast.

National Murrow Award Winner featured loading...

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.