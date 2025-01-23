📦 NJ man posed as Amazon driver

📦 Stole $200K in items, police say

📦 Defendant faces 95 counts of burglary

MONROE (Middlesex) — A North Jersey man has been busted for what police called an “elaborate Amazon delivery scam,” in which he posed as a worker to steal $200,000 in packages.

Aneury Castillo-Blanco, of Passaic, was arrested by Monroe police on Thursday after a months-long investigation.

Investigators said the 34-year-old used fake identification and disguises, taking packages from an Amazon fulfillment center and operating several fake Amazon delivery routes.

NJ man accused of stashing stolen goods in storage (Monroe Police, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) NJ man accused of stashing stolen goods in storage (Monroe Police, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

Instead, Castillo-Blanco would take the items to a storage unit in Middlesex County — for a combined loss of $192,199 in Amazon products.

Castillo-Blanco is charged with 95 counts of burglary, theft by deception and four counts of impersonation.

iPad delivery scam in PA, report says

Just over two years ago, Castillo-Blanco was arrested on theft charges in eastern Pennsylvania, in Northampton County near Bethlehem.

In that case, he was found with seven Verizon iPads in a different accused delivery scheme, Daily Voice reported.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

These are 12 best NJ companies to work for Forbes has issued its list of Best Employers By State 2024, put together with market research firm Statista. Employees were surveyed about their own companies of 500 or more, plus places worked recently. Five of the top 15 additionally have headquarters in NJ. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt