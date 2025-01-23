Police: NJ man uses disguises to steal $200K from Amazon
📦 NJ man posed as Amazon driver
📦 Stole $200K in items, police say
📦 Defendant faces 95 counts of burglary
MONROE (Middlesex) — A North Jersey man has been busted for what police called an “elaborate Amazon delivery scam,” in which he posed as a worker to steal $200,000 in packages.
Aneury Castillo-Blanco, of Passaic, was arrested by Monroe police on Thursday after a months-long investigation.
Investigators said the 34-year-old used fake identification and disguises, taking packages from an Amazon fulfillment center and operating several fake Amazon delivery routes.
Read More: NJ woman busted, again, for facial fillers and butt lifts at home
Instead, Castillo-Blanco would take the items to a storage unit in Middlesex County — for a combined loss of $192,199 in Amazon products.
Castillo-Blanco is charged with 95 counts of burglary, theft by deception and four counts of impersonation.
iPad delivery scam in PA, report says
Just over two years ago, Castillo-Blanco was arrested on theft charges in eastern Pennsylvania, in Northampton County near Bethlehem.
In that case, he was found with seven Verizon iPads in a different accused delivery scheme, Daily Voice reported.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
These are 12 best NJ companies to work for
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
21 top spots to take a first-time visitor to New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo