NJ woman busted, again, for offering facial fillers and butt lifts out of home

💉 NJ woman accused of unlicensed medicine

💉 Offered wrinkle fillers, butt lifts out of home

💉 Same woman arrested years earlier

SOUTH PLAINFIELD — A 61-year-old woman, with no formal training, has been busted for a second time for offering cosmetic medical procedures out of her borough home.

Yamile Mattos, of South Plainfield, allegedly was performing gluteoplasty — or buttock augmentation — and facial wrinkle removal with injectable fillers, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said.

She has been charged with unlicensed practice of medicine, possession with the intent to distribute prescription legend drugs and counterfeit or misbranded prescription legend drugs.

On Tuesday, Mattos was arrested after undercover investigators met her at 2500 Park Avenue, for consultation on available medical and cosmetic procedures.

Mattos told undercover officers her name was Adrianna. She detailed various services and showed them before and after pictures of purported clients on her cell phone.

While inside, the officers saw boxes labeled lidocaine and dermal fillers.

Following Mattos’ arrest, police recovered those items, as well as syringes and other substances and various tools and devices for performing cosmetic procedures.

Investigators said that Mattos has none of the required licensing for performing such services.

She was arrested for the same illegal operations nearly 14 years ago, out of the same South Plainfield residence in January 2011.

At that point, Mattos’ garage had been converted into a makeshift cosmetic office, prosecutors said.

Anyone with potential information was asked to call Detective Kayla Hueston of The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-4268, or Detective Christopher Blath of the South Plainfield Police Department at 908-226-7664.

