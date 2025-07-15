🚨100 Alba Wines and Spirits employees in Edison spoke to ICE agents

🚨Those who could not provide proof of citizenship were detained

🚨DHS called it a routine inspection of a business

EDISON — The Department of Homeland Security said the raid by ICE agents at a warehouse was part of a "joint worksite compliance inspection."

ICE agents arrived at the Alba Wines and Spirits Warehousing and Distribution at the start of the workday on July 8 and asked employees for their residency status.

DHS said that of the over 100 employees interviewed, 20 were identified as unauthorized immigrants from South American countries. Five of those taken into custody were issued final orders of removal by an immigration judge.

DHS said that U.S. Customs and Border Protection is permitted to make unannounced inspections of warehouses and freight stations to make sure protocols are being followed. ICE may check to "ensure businesses are following immigration and employment laws."

Most detainees have no criminal conviction

News 12 reported that employees who could not prove they were U.S. citizens or legal residents were cuffed with zip ties and taken by van.

Alba Wines and Spirits has not responded to New Jersey 101.5's request for comment.

There has been an increase in arrests by ICE since Trump began his second term, with reports of raids across the country. Yet the majority of people currently detained by ICE have no criminal convictions. Of those who do, relatively few have been convicted of high-level crimes — a stark contrast to the chilling nightmare Trump describes to support his border security agenda.

The latest ICE statistics show that as of June 29, officials had detained 57,861 people, 71.7% of whom had no criminal convictions. That includes 14,318 people with pending criminal charges and 27,177 who are subject to immigration enforcement, but have no known criminal convictions or pending criminal charges.

