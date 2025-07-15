🚨The child was found dead around 8:30 a.m.

PASSAIC — A 6-year-old child was found dead inside a home Tuesday morning.

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said the boy was in the Speer Village public housing residence in the area of Aspen Place and State Street when he was found at 8:30 a.m. The circumstances of the child's death were not disclosed.

The boy is the second young child to lose their life in Passaic County in the past week.

A 5-year-old boy is believed to have drowned after he was found in a family swimming pool in Paterson on Saturday. The child was taken in a private vehicle to Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Valdes asked anyone with additional information about the incident to call her office's tip line at 877-370-PCPO.

