PATERSON — A 5-year-old boy is believed to have drowned after he was found in his family’s swimming pool on Saturday night, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office.

Members of the Paterson Police Department were called at 10 p.m. to a house in the area of Marshall and Mary streets on a report of an unconscious child.

Witnesses say the little boy was found by family members completely submerged in a pool.

The child was taken in a private vehicle to Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with additional information is urged to call the tip line at 1-877-370-PCPO or email here.

The New Jersey Swim Safety Alliance says that an average of 65 people a year drown in Garden State pools, lakes and the ocean.

In April, a 3-year-old drowned in a residential pool in Hillside. Police were called to a home on Elmer Place.

In June, a man drowned in a Camden County lake. Winslow Township police were dispatched to a drowning investigation at Penbyrn Lake in the Tansboro section of the township.

The 27-year-old man was swimming in the lake when he went underwater and never resurfaced.

