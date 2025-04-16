3-year-old drowns in swimming pool in Hillside, NJ

HILLSIDE — A toddler drowned in a residential pool on Monday evening.

Police were called to a home on Elmer Place in Hillside and said the death appears to be accidental.

They did not disclose additional details about the incident, including the identity of the victim or the circumstances.

The New Jersey Swim Safety Alliance says that an average of 65 people drown in Garden State yearly in pools, lakes and the ocean.

NJ.com was first to report the Hillside drowning.

