⚠️ Two New Jersey counties report rabid raccoons after separate dog fights.

⚠️ Vaccinated dogs involved; owners advised to get precautionary rabies treatment after exposure.

⚠️ Health officials urge residents to avoid wildlife, report aggressive animals, and check pet vaccinations.

Two New Jersey counties have issued rabies alerts after two raccoons tested positive, following fights with dogs.

Rabid raccoon in Mount Holly prompts Burlington County alert

The Burlington County Health Department announced that a raccoon that tussled with a dog near Blue Jay Lane in Mount Holly had tested positive for rabies.

The dog killed the raccoon during a fight on Thursday, March 11. The animal’s remains were tested, and the county health department was notified yesterday that it had the fatal disease, county health officials said.

Blue Jay Lane in Mount Holly (Google Street View) Blue Jay Lane in Mount Holly (Google Street View) loading...

The dog that had the encounter with the raccoon was vaccinated and received a rabies booster. The dog’s owners were also advised to receive rabies post-exposure treatment as a precaution.

To date, the county health department is not aware of any other humans or pets exposed to the rabid raccoon.

Faye Avenue and East Elizabeth Avenue in Linden (Google Street View) Faye Avenue and East Elizabeth Avenue in Linden (Google Street View) loading...

Second rabid raccoon reported in Linden, Union County

In Union County, another raccoon was also killed by a dog in Linden near Fay and E. Elizabeth Avenues earlier this month, on March 3, according to Tapinto Linden.

That raccoon also tested positive for rabies. This is the second rabid raccoon this year in the city. The first was reported in January in the area of E. Linden Avenue between S. Park and Ashton Avenues.

Health officials warn of rabies exposure risks in NJ

Health officials in both counties are urging anyone who has been scratched or bitten by a wild animal, or stray cats or dogs, to wash their wounds immediately with soap and water, then seek medical care from a doctor.

Residents are also urged to check the status of their pets’ rabies vaccine. Pets should get a rabies booster if they spend a lot of unsupervised time outdoors.

Report any sightings of sick or aggressive animals to your county health department.

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