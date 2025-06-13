🚨 A man drowned in a South Jersey lake on Thursday

WINSLOW TOWNSHIP — A man is dead after drowning in a Camden County lake.

On Thursday, Winslow Township police were dispatched to a drowning investigation at Penbryn Lake in the Tansboro section of the township.

It was reported to police that a 27-year-old man was swimming in the lake and went underwater but never resurfaced. Search and rescue efforts were initiated immediately.

The body of the victim was found near the area where he was last seen swimming, police said.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Involved in the search and rescue efforts were a number of Camden County first responder departments, including the Downe Township Fire/Rescue and Dive Team, Bellmawr Search and Rescue, Berlin Township Fire Department, Winslow Township Fire Department, Camden County Office of Emergency Management, Gloucester County Office of Emergency Management, and Cherry Hill Fire Department.

