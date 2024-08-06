More tragedies in NJ: 2 men drown at lake; toddlers die in pool
☑️ Two men were swimming on Monday afternoon and did not return to shore
☑️ Two toddlers drowned in a pool Saturday morning in Bellmawr
☑️ There have been several other drownings this summer around New Jersey
WINSLOW — The bodies of two men were pulled out of the water at the Penbryn Lake Wildlife Management Area Monday afternoon, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay.
A group of four went swimming in the manmade lake off Pennbryn Road in Winslow Township around 3 p.m. but only two returned to shore and called police, Winslow police told 6 ABC Action News. First responders quickly responded and removed the bodies around 4 p.m.
The drowning was deemed accidental, according to MacAulay. She did not disclose the identities of the swimmers.
An uncle told CBS Philadelphia that one of the victims was his 24-year-old nephew who lives in Lindenwold.
The owner of nearby Stella Farms told 6 ABC Action News that swimming is not allowed because of a 90-foot drop. The lake is considered a "blue hole" where the water is very cold and can lead to shock.
A tragic weekend
Kayaker John Pereira, 29, of Old Bridge, drowned in Prospertown Lake in Jackson after his kayak overturned Saturday afternoon, according to Jackson Police Chief Matthew Kunz. Pereira was the only member of the group that didn't resurface. His body was recovered late Sunday afternoon.
Two toddlers drowned in a backyard pool in Bellmawr on Saturday morning, 6 ABC Action News. MacAulay confirmed the drowning but did not disclose their identities or the circumstances of the drowning.
