Seriously, will this Bellmawr mess ever end?

For what feels like forever, every time my wife and I drive through that massive construction zone where I-295, Route 42, and I-76 all collide in Bellmawr, we ask the same question: “Will this project ever be done?”

If you’ve driven through there, you’ve probably asked yourself the same thing. The scale of it all is hard to miss — the towering ramps, the sky-high retaining walls, the endless concrete. It’s one of those projects that feels like it’s been under construction for as long as anyone can remember.

So, I finally decided to find out what’s going on

Eventually, I decided to stop wondering and start digging. Thanks to the internet (and a little curiosity), I went down a few rabbit holes to find out what’s really going on.

The New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) calls this massive effort the “Direct Connect” project. It officially kicked off in 2013 — so, not quite decades, but getting close to a decade and a half.

Here’s why this thing is taking forever

This project is no small feat: it involves major bridge work, huge retaining walls, ramp realignments, and new noise barriers. Progress took a big hit in 2021 when a newly built retaining wall collapsed. As of 2025, NJDOT says that wall is about 85% rebuilt.

What we’re supposed to get when it’s finally done

When it’s finally finished, the “Direct Connect” will completely change how traffic flows through the area. I-295 will run smoothly over Routes 42 and 76, instead of forcing drivers to exit and merge just to stay on the highway. The project includes 10 new bridges, 22 retaining walls, and more than 15,000 feet of noise barriers. NJDOT promises the final result will mean safer travel, less congestion, and shorter commute times — all for a price tag of about $900 million.

The million-dollar (okay, $900 million) question: when?

Which brings us back to the big question: When will it actually be done?

According to NJDOT, major construction should wrap up by 2028, although some planning documents hint that smaller finishing touches could stretch out to 2032.

So, it looks like we’ll still be weaving and merging our way through Bellmawr for another three to seven years. And something tells me that even then, as we drive past those last orange cones, we’ll still be asking ourselves,

“Will this project ever really be finished?”