BELLMAWR — A South Jersey man is charged with first-degree attempted aggravated sexual assault after a disturbing break-in at his neighbor's house, according to published reports.

Edward Lynch, 29, is also charged with second-degree charges of disarming a police officer, burglary, and child endangerment, as well as third-degree aggravated assault, fourth-degree resisting, and fourth-degree criminal mischief, reported NBC 10 Philadelphia.

Bellmawr police were called to the home on Troy Ave. for a reported burglary shortly before 7 a.m., reported 6abc.

Officers found Lynch had broken into the home and tried to engage in sex acts with two 13-year-old girls, police reportedly said.

As they tried to arrest Lynch, he fought back and tried to disarm one of the officers, the reports said.

Lynch is also accused of assaulting an EMT who was giving him medical care.

The Lynch family has owned a home on Troy Ave. for nearly 20 years, according to property records.

Lynch is being held at Camden County jail.

New Jersey 101.5 has reached out to Bellmawr police Chief William Penna for more information.

