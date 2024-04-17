NJ teacher arrested, banned from school after ‘questionable decisions’

🔺 NJ teacher put on leave, blasts social media

BERLIN BOROUGH— A pubic school teacher was arrested after “questionable decisions” that required officers to remove him from school grounds.

Scott Nalick, a “former employee of the Berlin Community School,” was placed on administrative leave Monday as he was escorted off the premises, according to Police Chief Michael Scheer.

The teacher's key fob and access to the school was revoked, Scheer said.

The 38-year-old Nalick then allegedly made social media posts directed at the school community, prompting police to contact him and warn him against further contact with any school community members.

Undeterred, police said Nalick then showed up outside a school employee’s private home to harass them and then returned to school grounds that evening, where officers on patrol were waiting for him.

Nalick, a Marlton resident, has since resigned from his position, which also involved being an interim athletic coach at some point.

He now faces fourth-degree counts of cyber harassment and criminal trespass, second-degree altering government computer documents and harassment.

Borough police have consulted with local and county officials and Scheer said increased patrols at the school would continue “as an overabundance of caution.”

“In an effort to be mindful of the staff and students' mixed feelings about the events” that unfolded, Interim Superintendent Brenda Harring held a faculty meeting and two student assemblies for the 5-8 graders.

“Please be assured that the safety of all students, parents, staff and visitors at Berlin Community School is of paramount importance to both the Police Department and the School Administration,” Scheer and Harring said in a joint statement.

Berlin Borough School District is a single public school for students from pre-kindergarten through eighth grade.

The Eastern Camden County Regional High School District serves ninth through twelfth grades from Berlin, Gibbsboro and Voorhees Township.

