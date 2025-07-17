Across Camden County, six men were recently busted for each having and sharing child sexual abuse images or video.

The men, ranging in age from 23 to 51, were all separately arrested within the span of a month.

Their charges stem from alleged activity on some popular social media apps, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay.

Accused child stalker in Haddon busted for child porn

A Gloucester County man was among those facing the most extensive list of charges.

Paul Adcock, of Franklinville, was arrested on June 23.

Paul Adcock is among men busted for child porn in NJ (Camden County Prosecutor's Office) Paul Adcock is among men busted for child porn in NJ (Camden County Prosecutor's Office) loading...

The 51-year-old Adcock was accused of driving a black Honda to following children as they walked home from school in Haddon Township.

He was previously charged with three counts each of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child and fourth-degree stalking.

After a search of Adcock’s cell phone, he was additionally charged with second-degree possession of child sexual abuse materials.

Robert Cormier is among men busted for child porn in NJ (Camden County Prosecutor's Office) Robert Cormier is among men busted for child porn in NJ (Camden County Prosecutor's Office) loading...

Cherry Hill man allegedly had child porn, weapons stockpile

Robert Cormier, of Cherry Hill, was arrested after a cyber tip led detectives to Snapchat and Google email accounts used to handle child sexual abuse materials.

Cormier was arrested on June 13, after briefly barricading himself in a residence in Barrington.

He faced a long list of charges after a search of his Cherry Hill home turned up multiple firearms, large capacity magazines, bomb making materials, and suspected crystal methamphetamine.

Cormier was charged with second-degree distribution of child sexual abuse materials, second-degree possession with intent to distribute child sexual abuse materials, and third-degree possession of child sexual abuse materials.

Following the stockpile of illegal items found at his home, Cormier was also charged with seven counts of third-degree possession of destructive devices, four counts of second-degree possession of firearms/control dangerous substances, third-degree fortified structure, second-degree manufacture/distribute control dangerous substances, third-degree possession of control dangerous substance, and fourth-degree possession of a large capacity magazine.

Ronald Aron (Camden County Prosecutor's Office) Ronald Aron is among men busted for child porn in NJ (Camden County Prosecutor's Office) loading...

Snapchat account leads to NJ child porn arrest in Oaklyn

A separate cyber tip led detectives to a Snapchat account linked to Ronald Aron, of Oaklyn. The 23-year-old Aron was arrested in his hometown on June 11 and disturbing materials were found on his cell phone.

Aron has been charged with second-degree distribution of child sexual abuse materials, second-degree possession with intent to distribute child sexual abuse materials, and third-degree possession of child sexual abuse materials.

Nicholas Dean (Camden County Prosecutor's Office) Nicholas Dean is among men busted for child porn in NJ (Camden County Prosecutor's Office) loading...

KIK account leads to NJ child porn arrest in Bellmawr

Nicholas Dean, of Bellmawr, was busted after police found a KIK social media account he allegedly used to find and share child sexual abuse images or videos. After his initial arrest on June 3, officers did find such materials on his cell phone.

The 30-year-old Dean was charged with second-degree distribution of child sexual abuse materials, second-degree possession with intent to distribute child sexual abuse materials, and third-degree possession of child sexual abuse materials.

Joel Valdez is among men busted for child porn in NJ (Camden County Prosecutor's Office) Joel Valdez is among men busted for child porn in NJ (Camden County Prosecutor's Office) loading...

WhatsApp account leads to NJ child porn arrest in Camden

Joel Valdez, of Camden, was similarly charged on June 3 with second-degree distribution of child sexual abuse materials, second-degree possession with intent to distribute child sexual abuse materials, and third-degree possession of child sexual abuse materials.

A cyber tip led detectives to a WhatsApp account used to possess and distribute such images or videos. Police found that Valdez was the account user and confirmed he had files on his phone.

Michael Howard (Camden County Prosecutor's Office) Michael Howard is among men busted for child porn in NJ (Camden County Prosecutor's Office) loading...

Pine Hill man busted for child porn

A Dropbox account used to access child sexual abuse materials led police to Pine Hill resident Michael Howard.

The 30-year-old was charged with third-degree possession of child sexual abuse materials and was arrested on June 12.

