Have you seen him? PA man wanted on NJ charges of raping 12-year-old
⬛ Victim assaulted was 12, police say
⬛ Fugitive met child online
⬛ Reward for tips that lead to arrest
Law enforcement has asked for the public’s help tracking down a 22-year-old Pennsylvania man accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl in New Jersey.
Shane Hennesy, of Newton Square, Pennsylvania, met the child online before allegedly assaulting the victim in Pine Hill between December and January, police said.
Hennessy was charged on Feb. 20 with first-degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault and two counts of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
He remains a fugitive, Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay said on Tuesday.
The U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force – Camden Division is now offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to Hennesy’s arrest.
Hennesy is described by police as a white male with long, shaggy brown hair and brown eyes.
Read More: Life in prison for NY predator who raped girl, 13, at NJ hotel
He is 6 feet 1 inch and about 200 pounds, though he might have recently lost weight, police said.
Hennesy is known to frequent his hometown, as well as Ocean City, Maryland and Newark, Delaware.
Read More: NJ man gets prison for sexually assaulting 2 children
Anyone with information about Hennesy’s whereabouts was asked to contact Senior Detective Stephen Bezich of the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force – Camden Division at 609-331-0310.
Potential information about the sexual assault investigation can be shared with Detective Kerry Butler of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit at 856-225-8664. Tips can also be sent to CAMDEN.TIPS.
