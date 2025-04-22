Have you seen him? PA man wanted on NJ charges of raping 12-year-old

⬛ Victim assaulted was 12, police say

⬛ Fugitive met child online

⬛ Reward for tips that lead to arrest

Law enforcement has asked for the public’s help tracking down a 22-year-old Pennsylvania man accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl in New Jersey.

Shane Hennesy, of Newton Square, Pennsylvania, met the child online before allegedly assaulting the victim in Pine Hill between December and January, police said.

Hennessy was charged on Feb. 20 with first-degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault and two counts of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

He remains a fugitive, Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay said on Tuesday.

PA fugitive accused of sex assault of NJ girl in Pine Hill Camden County PA fugitive accused of sex assault of NJ girl (Camden County Prosecutor's Office, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

The U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force – Camden Division is now offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to Hennesy’s arrest.

Hennesy is described by police as a white male with long, shaggy brown hair and brown eyes.

PA fugitive accused of sex assault of NJ girl in Pine Hill Camden County Police shared photos of a PA fugitive accused of a girl's sex assault in NJ (Camden County Prosecutor's Office, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

He is 6 feet 1 inch and about 200 pounds, though he might have recently lost weight, police said.

Hennesy is known to frequent his hometown, as well as Ocean City, Maryland and Newark, Delaware.

Read More: NJ man gets prison for sexually assaulting 2 children

PA fugitive accused of sex assault of NJ girl in Pine Hill Camden County A PA fugitive is accused of a girl's sex assault in NJ (Google Maps, Canva) loading...

Anyone with information about Hennesy’s whereabouts was asked to contact Senior Detective Stephen Bezich of the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force – Camden Division at 609-331-0310.

Potential information about the sexual assault investigation can be shared with Detective Kerry Butler of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit at 856-225-8664. Tips can also be sent to CAMDEN.TIPS.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

13 apps all NJ parents need to know about Some of these social media apps are aimed at mature users. A false birthday on either end can link young users with potential predators, if adults are not paying attention. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

LOOK: These Are the Best Places to Live in America Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live using Niche data , which ranks places based on factors such as the cost of living. Gallery Credit: Stacker