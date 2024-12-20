Barstool’s Dave Portnoy rates NJ pizzeria with a One Bite Review

It’s a Christmas gift for one New Jersey pizzeria that Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy, El Presidente himself, made the star of one of his recent “One Bite Reviews.”

The self-made pizza connoisseur takes one bite of a slice and judges them based on their flavor and sturdiness (or, as he calls it, the “undercarriage.”)

The latest New Jersey pizza joint to get the Portnoy treatment? Topo Gigio in Bellmawr. The pizzeria has been around for 42 years! It’s about time Portnoy got there.

“This place is old school,” he points out in his review.

They don’t take cards, after Portnoy handed him cash, the worker responded with a classic Jersey “HOORAH.”

He was particularly pleased with how the pie struck him as a “football pizza.”

“A little bit doughy… eat it on a Sunday out in the rain in Jersey… Good football pizza! Good!

Dave Portnoy’s One Bite Pizza Review for Topo Gigio in Bellmawr, NJ: 7.5

“You order this on a Sunday at 2 o’clock, you don’t even think twice,” Portnoy gushed.

What I like most about this review is Portnoy’s candidness that the staff has no clue who he is.

After years of his One Bite Reviews, you usually can tell when people are giddy and maybe sucking up to him a little bit. Not the staff at Topo Gigio. They’re all business.

Check the place out for yourself at 984 Creek Rd in Bellmawr, NJ. You can watch Portnoy’s entire review below.

Hooraaah.

Keep reading for a look at some other pizza joints that Portnoy reviewed in the Garden State.

