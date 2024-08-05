Kayaker drowns in Jackson, NJ lake

☑️ A kayaker went missing Saturday afternoon in Prospertown Lake

☑️ A large search ended by thunderstorms

☑️ The 29-year-old man's body was located Sunday afternoon

JACKSON — The body of a kayaker who went missing in a lake near Six Flags Great Adventure was located Sunday afternoon.

Jackson Police Chief Matthew Kunz said the search of Prospertown Lake began Saturday around 2:25 p.m. when police received a call about a kayak that had capsized and one person in the group was unaccounted for.

The search by dozens of first responders and agencies including a dive team was suspended due to thunderstorms and darkness several hours later but resumed Sunday morning.

The kayaker's body was located around 4 p.m. Sunday by a Jackson police detective, according Kunz.

The chief did not disclose the man’s identity except to say he is from Old Bridge. A medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death. The circumstances of the 29-year-old man’s drowning remain under investigation.

Kunz said it's not clear what led to the kayak flipping over.

Map shows location of Prospertown Lake in Jackson Map shows location of Prospertown Lake in Jackson (Canva) loading...

"A kayaking wonderland"

Jackson Mayor Mike Reina said he admired the tenacity and determination of everyone involved with the search despite the heat and humidity. The heat index was near 100 on Saturday afternoon, according to New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow.

"They combed that place like there was no tomorrow. God bless them all, professionals every single man and woman there," Reina said. "I was just taken away with the compassion and how humble everybody was especially at the end. It was just a just a rough day."

Prospertown Lake is part of a 1,030-acre state Department of Environmental Protection Wildlife Management Area in Jackson, Millstone and Upper Freehold. The 80-acre lake is available for boating, hunting and trapping. Swimming is not permitted.

"It's a kayaking wonderland. It's just fun. It's a fun place to kayak," Reina said. "Groups of people are out there constantly kayaking and fishing. Some of that you can walk and some of it drops off as we as we learned Sunday."

First responders at Prospertown Lake in Jackson 8/3/24 First responders at Prospertown Lake in Jackson 8/3/24 (Tri County Scanner News) loading...

A week of tragedy

It was the second reported drowning during the week in Ocean County.

Victor Arias-Peralta,18, of Perth Amboy, drowned in Crystal Lake on the Heritage Minerals Asarco Corp. property Wednesday. It is private property and swimming is not permitted.

Arias-Peralta became severely fatigued and went into "distress" about 20 yards from the shore, according to Jackson police chief Antonio Ellis. Friends tried to help him but he eventually went under. He was found 45 minutes later.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Look for these NJ athletes at the Paris Olympics There will be lots of NJ ties in Paris for the Olympic games this summer, running July 26 through Aug. 11 — with events airing on NBC and online at NBC.com. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

FBI's Top 5 Most Wanted violent fugitives in NJ The FBI currently lists more than two dozen fugitives with ties to New Jersey on their ‘most wanted list.’ These are the five most violent and dangerous suspects. Gallery Credit: Eric Scott