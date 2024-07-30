Perth Amboy teen drowns at beautiful but dangerous NJ quarry

✅ A young man from Perth Amboy became fatigued swimming with friends

✅ Swimming is prohibited at the Crystal Lake in Manchester

✅ He went under the water 20 yards from the shoreline

MANCHESTER — The second person this summer has drowned in a lake on private property where swimming is prohibited.

Victor Arias-Peralta,18, of Perth Amboy, and others had been trying to swim across the lake on the 7,000-acre Heritage Minerals Asarco Corp. property around 6 p.m., Police Chief Antonio Ellis said

Arias-Peralta became severely fatigued and went into "distress" about 20 yards from the shore. Friends tried to help him but he eventually went under and disappeared in the current, the chief said.

A search that included first responders from surrounding towns and the State Police Aviation Unit found Arias-Peralta about 45 minutes later. He was pulled out of the water unresponsive and was pronounced dead.

According to the high school sports website MaxPreps.com, Arias-Peralta was a graduate of the Perth Amboy High School Class of 2023.

Map shows location of Crystal Lake on the Heritage Minerals Asarco Corporation property in Manchester Map shows location of Crystal Lake on the Heritage Minerals Asarco Corporation property in Manchester (Canva) loading...

No trespassing

Manchester police said the property is closed for recreational use with "no trespassing" signs posted throughout the property. It is a criminal offense to enter or remain on the property.

It is also dangerous because of unstable sand and shoreline shelves that plummet unpredictably to depths of more than 60 feet.

Cold water temperatures from a deep underground source also endanger swimmers.

In June, Edwin Toro-Mejia, 33, of Howell, developed a muscle cramp 30 yards from the shore as he tried to swim across the lake with a younger relative, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer. His family tried to rescue him but he went under and was taken by the current. His body was found 90 minutes later.

Previous reporting by Rick Rickman and Erin Vogt was used in this report.

Report a correction

