House explosion rocks neighborhood in Westfield, NJ

🔥The house caught fire late Monday night and then exploded

🔥Neighbors say the owners left the home to their son 15 years ago

🔥The son didn't sell or maintain the house and the yard had become overgrown

WESTFIELD — A house exploded late Monday night, rattling an entire block.

The house on Tudor Oval caught fire around 10:15 p.m. according to Westfield Deputy Chief Robert Sawicki.

A loud explosion rocked the neighborhood, causing power lines and trees to catch fire. Oficials evacuated several nearby houses.

The home was vacant at the time, according to Sawicki. No residents or firefighters were injured. The fire was declared to be under control around 11:40 p.m.

A neighbor told PIX 11 that an elderly couple left the house to their son 15 years ago but he did not sell or maintain it, leaving debris in the yard, the neighbor said.

According to Zillow, the home could be valued at $1.1 million.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

ALSO READ: NJ bar owner faces liquor license loss after sex assault scandal

House on Tudor Oval in Westfield after a fire and explosion 7/29/24 House on Tudor Oval in Westfield after a fire and explosion 7/29/24 (RLS Metro Breaking News) loading...

New Jersey's fifth structure explosion this year

New Jersey has seen several fatal explosions at homes and businesses this year.

An explosion at a company called Air Liquide on Meister Avenue in Branchburg on June 5 damaged one building and sent two people to hospitals.

A house on Battle Lane in Commercial Township went up in flames following an explosion around 5 a.m., May 13, according to State Police. Family members told CBS Philadelphia the man suffered serious burns to his face and neck.

Eileen Marko, 73, of South River, died following an explosion on May 1 at Superior Signal Co. in Old Bridge. Several people suffered burns.

Retired Newark police officer Kevin Gilbert died after an explosion on May 3 obliterated his home on Continental Court in the Heritage Hills neighborhood of South River. Windows in houses and cars around the neighborhood were blown out by the force of the explosion.

