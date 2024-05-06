Funds raised for family of NJ woman who died in work explosion

⚫ NJ woman dies at work

⚫ Explosion at factory being investigated

⚫ Funds raised for funeral expenses

Community members have been pitching in funds after a Middlesex County woman’s sudden death in an explosion at her workplace.

A GoFundMe campaign online has been collecting donations to help cover funeral expenses for 73-year-old Eileen Marko, of South River.

Site of Old Bridge explosion (Google Maps, Canva) Site of Old Bridge explosion (Google Maps, Canva) loading...

“On May 1,2024 she went to work not knowing that she would never return home to all of us,” according to the online fundraiser “Support Eileen Marko's Family in Their Loss,” as organized by her daughter in law, Dawn Marko.

Marko had worked for Superior Signal in Old Bridge “for many years,” according to her online obituary.

Preliminary response efforts by local, state, and county police and fire officials found that the explosion on May 1 was not suspicious in nature and foul play was not suspected.

Several other people suffered burns following a fire and explosion at the company that makes smoke generators.

Old Bridge NJ (Google Maps) Old Bridge NJ (Google Maps) loading...

Just what caused the blast has remained under investigation.

Eileen Marko has been survived by her three adult children and their partners, as well as two grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

