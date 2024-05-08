Multiple fights lock down East Brunswick, NJ school
🔴 Police were called to East Brunswick High School Wednesday morning
🔴 The initial fight broke up into several altercations throughout the school
🔴 No one was injured during the fights
EAST BRUNSWICK — A fight prompted a lockdown at one of New Jersey's largest high schools Wednesday morning.
Police Lt. Jason Fama told New Jersey 101.5 that a fight involving "multiple students" was reported around 9:30 a.m. at the school on Cranbury Road.
Before police arrived, the fight broke up into several other altercations throughout the school.
No injuries reported
The school was temporarily put on lockdown as the situation was brought under control, according to Fama.
No arrests were made and there were no reported injuries.
School administrators will investigate the incident.
East Brunswick High School has an enrollment of 2,036 as of the 2022-23 school year, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.
