After gunfire, NJ cops find slain woman, dead man in apartment

🚨 Shots were fired around 7 p.m. at the Academy Arms apartments in Clayton

🚨 The woman went to her boyfriend's apartment to retrieve her belongings

🚨 Police ruled the deaths of a man and woman a murder-suicide

CLAYTON — The death of a man and woman found dead in an apartment Tuesday evening was ruled a murder-suicide by police.

Clayton police said officers responded to a reported "domestic incident" and the sound of gunfire heard around 7 p.m. at the Academy Arms apartment building on Broad Street. A 45-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman were both found dead in the apartment.

The woman’s son, Damien Green, told Fox Philadelphia she had recently won a 10-year battle with lymphoma but was diagnosed with Lupis. The son said that his mother went to the apartment with several others including two children to retrieve personal belongings from her boyfriend's home.

Identities of victims not disclosed

Unnamed law enforcement told Fox Philadelphia the man shot the woman and also fired at the large crowd in the parking lot before turning the gun on himself.

The Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office is leading the investigation but did not disclose the identities of the man and woman pending the results of an autopsy.

If you feel you or someone you know may be in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 988 or the NJ Hopeline at 1-855-654-6735. Click here to chat online with a trained counselor.

