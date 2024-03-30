🔴 Officers injured at South Jersey Shooting Club

🔴 They were hit by a ricochet. report says

🔴 Second recent NJ accidental gunshot injury incident

WINSLOW — Three Gloucester County Sheriff's Officers are recovering after an accident at a South Jersey shooting range, according to published reports.

The officers were at the South Jersey Shooting Club in Winslow in Camden County when they were injured around 2:45 p.m., 6ABC reported.

Winslow police said they responded to a call at the gun range for a possible ricochet, CBS Philadelphia reported.

The three victims were taken to Cooper University Hospital, reports said. They were in stable condition.

South Jersey Shooting Club (CBS 3 Philadelphia) South Jersey Shooting Club (CBS 3 Philadelphia) loading...

New Jersey 101.5 reached out to the Winslow police and Gloucester County Sheriff's Office for an update late Saturday morning.

Second recent NJ accidental gunshot injury incident

Friday's reported ricochet comes just a week after a former law enforcement officer shot himself accidentally in Essex County.

Former Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose was taken to the hospital after an accidental discharge at his Cedar Grove office on March 22, according to Cedar Grove police.

An investigation found the 9 mm handgun belonged to another person who legally owned the firearm and had a valid carry permit. No criminal charges were filed against Ambrose or the other individual.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

30 'poorest' neighborhoods in NJ These ZIP codes in New Jersey have the highest percentage of households earning less than $25,000 in annual median income. The figures are based on 5-year data by the U.S. Census American Community Survey as of 2021. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5