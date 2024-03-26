🔴 Former police director shoots himself

CEDAR GROVE — A former law enforcement officer in Essex County was taken to the hospital after an accidental gunshot wound, according to authorities.

Anthony Ambrose was injured when a "firearm accidentally discharged" at a private office in Cedar Grove, according to Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens.

It happened at the office of Ambrose Group LLC at 2 Village Park Road, NJ.com reported.

The shooting on Friday around 6 p.m. involved two civilians, said Cedar Grove police Det. Nicole Hoyt.

According to the New Jersey Globe, ECPO Chief of Detectives Mitchell McGuire was with Ambrose when the gun went off.

Ambrose said in a text that McGuire was not responsible for the shooting, NJ.com reported. It was not clear whose gun fired or what led to the accidental discharge.

Ambrose was already on his way to the hospital when Cedar Grove police arrived at the office, said Hoyt in a statement.

His injury was not life-threatening. Ambrose was treated at the hospital and released, Stephens said.

"This is an active investigation and no further information will be disclosed at this time," said Hoyt.

Ambrose was appointed Newark's first public safety director in 2015 and retired in 2021. He was also the former chief of detectives at the Essex County Prosecutor's Office.

