This is my ‘f—ing territory’ — Woman shoots Montclair, NJ cop

🔵 Police were shot at while responding to a report of a person with a gun

🔵 One officer was shot while a second officer returned fire

🔵 The suspect remains hospitalized

MONTCLAIR — A woman shot a police officer responding to a report of a person with a gun Monday afternoon.

Shots were fired about 1:10 p.m. as Montclair police officers approached the residence on the 100 block of Forest Street, according to Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II.

Officer Michael J. Medrano, 33, was shot in the shoulder while a second officer returned fire.

The suspect, identified as Maryann Swain, 39, of Montclair, was hit by gunfire.

She and the officer were taken to University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Medrano has been released from the hospital.

Stephens did not disclose the motive for the shooting.

Response to a shooting on Forest Street in Montclair 4/15/24 Response to a shooting on Forest Street in Montclair 4/15/24 (RLS Metro Breaking News) loading...

Mom: This is my 'f---ing territory'

Neighbors told NBC New York that Swain, the mother of two children, confronted officers with the gun, saying this is her “f-ing territory.” A neighbor, who is a retired cop, said the woman was screaming but he could not make out what she said.

Swain is charged with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. She will be held at the Essex County Correctional Facility.

Stephens asked anyone with information about the incident to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s tip line at 877-847-7432.

