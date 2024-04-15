Police officer shot near school in Montclair, NJ
MONTCLAIR — A police officer was shot near a school Monday afternoon.
Essex County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Thomas S. Fennelly told New Jersey 101.5 an officer and a civilian were taken to University Hospital in Newark following the shooting on Forest Street for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. He did not disclose the circumstances of the shooting.
The NJ Police Benevolent Association on its social media accounts asked for prayers for the officer involved.
Montclair police said the Montclair Cooperative School, a private school on Forest Street, was not involved.
ABC 7 Eyewitness News reported that the shooting took place in a residence. An officer responding was fired at by an indivdual and returned fire hitting them.
Gov. Phil Murphy, who is in California this week to meet with AI and TV and film industry leaders, said in a message on his social media he and first lady Tammy Murphy are praying for the officer.
"Our men and women in uniform put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe," Murphy tweeted.
This is a breaking story. Check back for additional details
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
New Jersey's Most Dangerous Gangs and Mobsters
Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman
NJ Street Fairs are back! See the latest 2024 schedule
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
How much does parking cost at NJ fun spots?
Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander