Brooklyn mom from NJ killed by deer going through windshield

✅ A deer leaped over a concrete barrier on the Pa. Turnpike

✅ The deer crashed through the windshield and onto passenger Molly Dowd

✅ She was born and raised in Livingston, New Jersey

LOWER SOUTHAMPTON, Pa — Family and friends will remember a New Jersey native Sunday who died after a deer jumped through the windshield of the car she was a passenger in on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

Pennsylvania State Police said Molly Dowd, her husband Michael Bird, both 43, and two young children were driving east on the highway in Lower Southampton about 6:35 p.m. March 31 when a deer leaped over the concrete divider and landed on the hood. It went through the windshield of their Volkswagen Tiguan.

All four were taken to St. Mary's Medical Center where Molly died the next day.

ALSO READ: Cops search for carjackers who beat up

woman at Wawa in Bucks County

Molly Dowd Molly Dowd (Dangler Funeral Home) loading...

'An indescribable loss'

Dowd was born and raised in Livingston but lived in Brooklyn with her family for the past 25 years. She was the executive producer for various brands and advertising agencies.

A GoFundMe fundraiser has raised nearly $200,000 for the family.

"This is an indescribable loss, not only for the Dowd and Bird families, but for all who were fortunate enough to know Molly. She was an effortless breath of fresh air, someone who lit up the room the moment she walked in," the fundraising page says. "One of the kindest, funniest, most joyful people, it was impossible not to smile or just simply feel better whenever she was in your company."

Services will be at Huron Studios in Brooklyn.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

LOOK! Every solar eclipse to affect NJ through 2100 From partial to complete totality, here's a complete look at every upcoming solar eclipse affecting New Jersey throughout the 21st century, according to timeanddate.com . Peak times are approximate and will vary based on precise viewing location. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

NJ schools with the worst attendance problems These 30 schools had the highest rate of chronic absenteeism in the 2022-23 school year. Data is for the New Jersey Department of Education's annual NJ School Performance Reports. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5