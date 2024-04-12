Cops search for carjackers who beat up NJ woman at Wawa in Bucks County
✅ A 64-year-old woman was pulled out of her car by 3 people
✅ The trio arrived in a stolen vehicle
✅ The victim refused medical attention
MORRISVILLE, Pa. — Police are looking for a trio of carjackers who assaulted a woman at a Wawa early Thursday morning.
Falls Township police said the 64-year-old Trenton woman spoke to the group as she left the store on West Trenton Avenue in Morrisville around 3:55 a.m. After she got into her gray Honda Civic, they pulled her back out, struck her several times in the face and drove off in her car.
The victim refused medical attention, according to police.
Two male carjacker left in the woman's Honda while a woman carjacker left in their 2009 Acura TSX with New Jersey license plates L81 UBC.
Images of the suspects
The group arrived at the store a few minutes before the victim in the Accura, which had been stolen in Trenton in what police called a "strong-arm carjacking."
Police released images from surveillance video of the three suspects and the stolen vehicle.
One of the suspects is described as a Black female wearing a black ski mask, red-and-black checkered pants and a black jacket.
A second suspect is described as a Black male wearing light blue jeans, a light gray hooded sweatshirt a black ski mask with a black shoulder bag.
The third suspect is a white male wearing black pants, a black top and a black medical mask.
Falls police asked anyone with information about the Wawa incident to call 215- 302-3347.
