The schools with the best SAT scores in every NJ county
It's not easy to average close to 1600 on the SAT as an entire high school, but a couple of spots in New Jersey did just that in 2023, according to new statistics from the New Jersey Department of Education.
New Jersey 101.5 added a school's average for math to their average for reading/writing to create an overall score for each school in the state.
Below is a list of the Top 5 scoring high schools in every county.
Monmouth County has three high schools in the top 10.
Outside of specialized high schools, Millburn High School in Essex County posted the highest average score on the standardized exam: 1375 out of a perfect 1600.
Best SAT scores in every NJ county
Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia/Sergio Bichao
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
Worst 30 public schools in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman
Here's how NJ prices have changed: Now, 10, 20 years ago
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt