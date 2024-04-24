The schools with the best SAT scores in every NJ county

It's not easy to average close to 1600 on the SAT as an entire high school, but a couple of spots in New Jersey did just that in 2023, according to new statistics from the New Jersey Department of Education.

New Jersey 101.5 added a school's average for math to their average for reading/writing to create an overall score for each school in the state.

Below is a list of the Top 5 scoring high schools in every county.

Monmouth County has three high schools in the top 10.

Outside of specialized high schools, Millburn High School in Essex County posted the highest average score on the standardized exam: 1375 out of a perfect 1600.

Best SAT scores in every NJ county Based on 2022-2023 data from the New Jersey Department of Education, this is a list of the high schools with the highest SAT scores in each county. Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia/Sergio Bichao

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Worst 30 public schools in New Jersey These are the 30 lowest-ranking public and charter schools in New Jersey based on the 2022-23 summative ratings provided by the state Department of Education's annual NJ School Performance Report. The schools are listed in descending order, with the lowest rating being zero. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman