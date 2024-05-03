The country’s best Fourth of July fireworks will be seen in New Jersey

After a 10-year hiatus, Macy’s Fourth of July fireworks return to the Hudson River with the barges tied up between West 14th and 34th streets, giving New Jersey a great sight line.

Organizers finally made the move after years of displaying the country’s largest fireworks display from the East River.

The change from the East River to the Hudson occurred because of the limited spectator viewing. There was a tremendous effort in synchronizing the display with other barges and the ever-growing increase in the scale of the fireworks display.

Gorgeous fireworks display Photo via Smileus loading...

In a statement by Macy’s regarding the move of the fireworks display to the Hudson River, and the ability to see the fireworks from the shoreline of New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy stated:

“New Jersey is proud to celebrate Independence Day this year with a dazzling display of fireworks planned in collaboration with our neighbors across the Hudson. For the first time in recent years, Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks will light up our sky above the Hudson River. We are excited to work with Mayor Adams and Macy’s to view the country’s largest Independence Day celebration from our backyard as we commemorate 248 years of nationhood”

The Macy’s Fourth of July fireworks display has been a tradition since the 1976 Bicentennial. Macy’s Studios with Pyro Spectaculars by Souza produce the fireworks.

Macy’s promises that this year’s display will be bigger and more elaborate with thousands of shells and more color and figures to adorn the sky.

Colorful fireworks of various colors over evening sky Photo via EvgeniyQ loading...

I look forward to the Fourth of July skies lighting up with a great display. I am glad that we can catch the display right here in New Jersey.

