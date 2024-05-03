NJ man busted in house full of suspected heroin, fentanyl

🔷 NJ man accused of illegal drug operation

🔷 Massive stash of heroin, fentanyl

🔷 5 kids in house with loose drugs

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A 35-year-old Atlantic County man was arrested after police found a massive illegal drug stash, in the same township residence as five young children.

On Friday, Woody Demosthenes was taken into custody as law enforcement raided his Egg Harbor Township home.

Demosthenes was the only adult at the home, along with five children, between the ages of three and 15 years old, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

Officers recovered the following suspected drugs:

🔷 20,750 stamped bags of suspected heroin/fentanyl

🔷 41 ounces of suspected loose heroin/fentanyl

🔷 25 ounces of suspected cocaine

🔷 11 ounces of suspected methamphetamine

In the basement, police recovered assorted drug packaging and measuring materials, including metal sifter, digital scale, vacuum sealer, a “hazmat” suit and full face respirator.

A loaded handgun, with 10 hollow point ammunition rounds, was also found on a closet shelf, while almost $11,000 in cash was recovered from Demosthenes’ vehicle.

Demosthenes has been charged with first- and second-degree narcotics and weapons offenses, as well as five counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

He was being held in Atlantic County jail, pending a detention hearing.

