🚨 Egg Harbor Township man accused of exploiting a minor

📱 Prosecutors say abuse was recorded and sold

⚖️ First-degree charges land suspect behind bars

A registered sex offender who was sprung loose on the community after serving just a fraction of a prison sentence is back behind bars after being accused of another sex crime against a juvenile.

Amir A. Vaughan, 25, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Dec. 10 and charged with first-degree promoting prostitution and first-degree child endangerment after a young girl told police that a man she knew as “Kyro” had forced her into prostitution.

The latest charges are a chilling echo of the 2022 charges accusing him of raping and exploiting a 12-year-old, which landed Vaughan in prison and on Megan's List in 2023. Despite the serious accusations and conviction, Vaughan was released on parole after just 16 months.

Victim details repeated abuse

Court documents from Gloucester County state that on Dec. 10, a minor reported to the Franklin Township Police Department that she had been coerced into performing sexual acts with adult men on four occasions between April and May. The victim stated that she had been coerced into recording the encounters, which were intended for sale.

Police identify suspect as registered sex offender

Authorities identified “Kyro” as Vaughan, who is a registered sex offender. Law enforcement searched Vaughan’s residence and seized two cell phones as evidence, prosecutors said.

Judge goes easy on father accused of raping 12-year-old

In 2022, Vaughan was indicted on charges that could have locked him up for decades.

Prosecutors in Atlantic County charged him with first-degree rape of a child under 13; first-degree use of a child in the creation of pornography; second-degree sexual assault of a child under 13; second-degree sexual contact of a child by a caretaker; and second-degree photographing a child in a sexual act.

Vaughan was the father of a child at the time, according to court records.

Prosecutors agreed to a deal in which he pleaded guilty to second-degree sexual assault of a victim 13 to 15 years old. It is not clear from publicly available court records why he was convicted of a crime reserved for victims older than the child he had been accused of raping. The public Megan's Law website, however, says he "assaulted [a] 12 year old female on several occasions."

Citing a pre-sentencing evaluation by the Adult Diagnostic and Treatment Center for sex offenders, Superior Court Judge Donna Taylor explained that "given the absence of a clear finding of compulsive sexual behavior, Mr. Vaughan is not eligible for sentencing under the purview of the New Jersey Sex Offender Act," his judgment of conviction and order for commitment says. "However, his conduct in the present offense is cause for concern," she added.

Taylor sentenced him to six years in prison, parole supervision for life, no contact with the victim and Megan's Law registration. He was paroled from Garden State Youth Correctional Facility in Burlington County in December 2024.

Multi-agency investigation leads to arrest

Earlier this month, Vaughan was arrested and held at the Salem County Correctional Facility. Gloucester County Prosecutor Andrew B. Johns credited local police departments, SWAT, and specialized county units focused on victims and high-tech crimes with bringing the case together.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know at the time this article was published whether Vaughan had an attorney representing him in the most recent criminal case.

