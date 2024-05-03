NJ county finally gets the best discount clothing chain

Remember during and just after the pandemic when every single article you saw was talking about another retail store closing? That was a sad time and it’s so good to see new stores popping up.

Any time I see a business shut down it makes me feel as though brick-and-mortar retail is dead, especially when you see national retailers getting ready to shutter hundreds of locations.

But then, you hear about a big retailer expanding its footprint with lots of new locations. Case in point: Ross Dress For Less.

Finally, Monmouth County is getting one. Apparel discounter Ross Dress For Less will open a store on Route 36, its first location at the Jersey Shore.

Ross Dress For Less, which is in the midst of an expansion plan, has signed a lease to open a store at Consumer Centre on Route 36. The store is located in the former Buybuy Baby space.

And it won’t be too long either as its opening date is projected to be sometime in July.

Sure, Ross has a couple of stores in Jersey already however this will be the chain's first location in Monmouth County.

Ross Dress For Less, an off-price apparel and home decor retailer, has about a dozen stores in New Jersey, including one on Route 18 in East Brunswick.

It has in-season, name-brand, and designer apparel, accessories, footwear and home decor at savings of 20% to 60% off department and specialty store prices.

Ross is known for having decent quality clothes at good prices. I found this to be true when I happened upon the one in Princeton and drove 45 minutes from my house to get there.

Not that I don’t love a good TJ Maxx or Marshalls trip but you can never get enough discount clothing shopping!

If you live in Monmouth County, you’re gonna be making it a part of your clothes shopping itinerary.

