🔴 The student was assaulted after school on Tuesday

🔴 There was no threat to the school because of the assault

🔴 Students from another school were involved in the attack

MAPLEWOOD — A student was hospitalized after an assault at Columbia High School Tuesday.

Maplewood police said students from another school assaulted the student, who was taken to a hospital with a parent for treatment of minor injuries. The student was released the same day. Although there was no threat to other students there was an increased police presence around the school Wednesday.

Police did not disclose the identities of anyone involved with the attack or a motive.

According to TAP into SOMA, the assault was treated by a school nurse before being taken to a hospital after the attack outside the school.

Interim Principal Ricardo Pedro said in a letter to the school community that he would not tolerate violence at the school. Meetings were planned with Maplewood police and EMTs to discuss school security.

Pedro is the former principal at Newark's Arts High School.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

NJ schools with the worst attendance problems These 30 schools had the highest rate of chronic absenteeism in the 2022-23 school year. Data is for the New Jersey Department of Education's annual NJ School Performance Reports. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey's Most Dangerous Gangs and Mobsters New Jersey has a reputation for its famous and infamous gangs and mobsters. Some are still striking fear into communities throughout the state. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman