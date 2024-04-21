Arsonist set fire at NJ church that injured firefighter, cops say

🔴 Police charge man with arson

WEST DEPTFORD — A man has been charged with setting fire to a church in South Jersey early Saturday.

Brian Cannon, 44, is charged with two counts of arson and one count of aggravated assault for injuring a firefighter, the West Deptford police announced Saturday afternoon.

He is being held at Salem County Jail, according to records.

Firefighters and police responded to the fire on Elberne Avenue around 6:40 a.m. Saturday. They found a fire inside the building and extinguished it, police said.

Brian Cannon (West Deptford police)

Photos and video showed heavy damage to the church's bell tower.

One firefighter was hurt. CBS Philadelphia reported that he was taken to the hospital after falling through the floor. He was later released.

Church helps those in need

According to the church's Facebook page, the main sanctuary area was not damaged though an older section was damaged.

The fire damaged the church's thrift store and destroyed thousands of dollars worth of food, CBS reported.

A sign for the church's thrift store (Google Maps)

Darlene Boody, who runs the food pantry, said to 6abc that she had to turn away several people because of the fire.

"Hopefully many in our township will help support this church which runs a food bank and thrift shop. These areas were totally destroyed. So very sad," said one woman on Facebook.

