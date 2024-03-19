NJ man tried to meet with teen he met online for sex, cops say

💻 A teen was contacted by a 33-year-old man on four platforms

💻 The West Deptford man is accused of trying to meet the 14-year-old in a park

💻 The man encouraged the teen to engage in sexual activity with others, police said

A West Deptford man was charged after having sexually explicit conversations with a Monmouth County teen and encouraged him to do the same with others, according to authorities.

Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said Middletown police were contacted about Jeremy M. Slickerman, 33, of West Deptford and his contact with a 14-year-old.

Investigators with the MCPO High Tech Bureau’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit determined Slickerman communicated with the teen via Xbox Live, Skype, Discord, and Chat IB.

Do your kids know this man?

Santiago said that during the online conversations, Slickerman tried to get the teen to meet him in a park. Slickerman also suggested that the teen engage in sexual activity with relatives, neighbors and classmates, according to authorities.

He was arrested without incident at his home Friday.

Santiago said that Slickerman's Chat IB user name is "Blue Jay" and "Tcencho" on Xbox Live, Skype and Discord. Anyone who may have had contact with Slickerman should call the prosecutor's office at 800-533-7443 or Middletown police at 732-615-2100.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

There's more St. Patrick's Day Parades left in NJ in 2024 (by date) It's the marching of the green as St. Patrick's Day parades step off all over New Jersey. Dates are subject to change without notice. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

Final flakes: When does snow season end in NJ? Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow