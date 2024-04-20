Billy Van Zandt and his brother Stevie Van Zandt will be receiving a big honor in conjunction with the town of Middletown, NJ, and the New Jersey Hall of Fame.

There will be a street in Middletown, NJ, their hometown renamed Van Zandt Way on April 26, 2024.

The two brothers have made a significant impact on the entertainment community.

Billy Van Zandt is a playwright, actor and author and has a long body of work in television, film and on the stage.

He was nominated for an Emmy, won a People’s Choice Award and a NAACP Image Award for his work on Martin, with comedian Martin Lawrence. He has starred in some of the plays and television shows that he has written and made some appearances in films like Jaws 2.

I had the pleasure of meeting Billy Van Zandt twice, once at a restaurant when a mutual friend introduced me to Billy and his then wife actor Adrianne Barbeau. The laughs were flying, and I enjoyed our get together, I found Billy personable, funny, and very interesting.

Stevie Van Zandt is the famed guitarist and singer from the E-Street Band. He was also an actor and main character on the mega-hit Soprano’s.

Stevie continued his busy acting career after the Soprano’s with starring and co-producing in the brief series Lilyhammer.

Stevie’s talent runs deep as one of the most prolific writers of rock and roll music his songs have been highlighted on Bruce Springsteen and the E-Streets Band albums and covered by local New Jersey icon Southside Johnny, Meatloaf and even Nancy Sinatra to name a few.

Stevie has received one of the highest honors and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014.

The new Van Zandt Way will dedication April 26th starting at 11:00am at the corner of Wilson Avenue and Cherry Tree Farm Road. Brian Williams from NBC will host the ceremony.

