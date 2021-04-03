I am absolutely thrilled to say that the Big Joe Henry Variety Show will be back this summer in Seaside Heights. We’ll be back for a confirmed four shows starting Wednesday night July 28, Aug.4, Aug.11 and Aug.18 with a possible 5th show on Aug. 25 more on that later.

The Big Joe Henry Variety Show will be on the big stage on the boardwalk at the Grant Street entrance. It’s a family show that each week will be jammed packed with great music, comedy and fun from top New Jersey entertainers.

I’m looking forward to a great season of those great names that will join me and our outstanding house band Pat Guadagno and The Big Band for comedy, music, entertainment and lots of fun. Joining me this year will be special guests from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, former E-Street Band drummer Vini “Mad Dog” Lopez, Academy Award winner and Golden Globe winner, the writer of the soundtrack of the movie Dirty Dancing and (I’ve Had) The Time of My Life, Franke Previte, from Broadway, singer, performer and entertainer and a former Rockette Lisa Sherman, the very talented musical group The Belle Tones, comedians, the very funny Jeff Norris, John Pizzi and Peter Sasso, Irish Step Dancing Champions Mary Kate and Teresa Drew, the sensational kid singing act Sophie and Echo are back with more big names to join us.

Schedule appearances are subject to change. Every show we’ll also play Stump the Big Band for great prizes with the lovely Jasmine. We’re in the process of booking more top name acts but rest assured this year we’re back with some outstanding shows.

Join us on the boardwalk in one of my favorite places, Seaside Heights, NJ for the Big Joe Henry Variety Show at 7:00pm Wednesday nights starting July 28, Aug. 4, Aug. 11 and Aug.18. Make sure to bring your beach chairs, kids, family and friends for a free night of great New Jersey talent. I’m so looking forward to seeing you this summer.